Linda Krockenberger (R), the founder of Arabian Desert Camel Riding School for women, and trainee Sarah Collins from New Zealand prepare a camel for a training session in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Linda Krockenberger (C), the founder of Arabian Desert Camel Riding School for women, leads a training session in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Linda Krockenberger has launched the first camel riding academy in the United Arab Emirates this year to offer women training programs in a sport enjoyed almost exclusively by men.