(L-R) Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer with their awards in the press room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Lena Dunham (L) and Jemima Kirke arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Since Lena Dunham opened the floodgates with blockbuster TV series "Girls" in 2012, a wave of new women has stormed the film and TV industry, which has put transgressive female characters at the heart of its productions.

Most of these women are jacks of all trades, writing, directing and starring in their own shows, that are often semi-autobiographical with lashings of comedy and that break female stereotypes by showcasing characters who swear, engage in casual sex and hold down traditionally male jobs.