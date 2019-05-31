Since Lena Dunham opened the floodgates with blockbuster TV series "Girls" in 2012, a wave of new women has stormed the film and TV industry, which has put transgressive female characters at the heart of its productions.
Most of these women are jacks of all trades, writing, directing and starring in their own shows, that are often semi-autobiographical with lashings of comedy and that break female stereotypes by showcasing characters who swear, engage in casual sex and hold down traditionally male jobs.