Aida Looksaikongdin (L) of Thailand is declared the winner at the end of her fight against Iran's Zahra Shokoui during the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) Female Flyweight division at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Argentina's Milagros Andrea Lopez prepares for her fight during the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) Female Flyweight division at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Aida Looksaikongdin of Thailand performs the Muay Thai dance prior to her fight against Iran's Zahra Shokoui during the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) Female Flyweight division at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Sit Chor of Thailand prepares for her fight during the Rajadamnern World Series (RWS) Female Flyweight division at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Eight women were chosen to knock down the ban that for 77 years has kept them from fighting in Bangkok's Rajadamnern Stadium, revered as Thailand's temple of Muay Thai.

For the first time in the history of this legendary sports venue, Thais Aida Looksaikongdin and Sit Chor, Iran's Zahra Shokoui and Argentina's Milagros Andrea Lopez will break the taboo by entering the ring to fight.