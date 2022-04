Lumber stacked up outside the Urufor-Cofusa sawmill in Rivera, Uruguay, on 31 March 2022. EFE/Raul Martinez

A door in France and a window in Germany may be made of the wood of a single tree that grew from a seed planted decades ago in this city on Uruguay's northern border with Brazil.

It was here in Rivera that the Urufor-Cofusa group, the giant of the Uruguayan lumber industry, implemented a pioneering genetic engineering program to enhance the quality and yield of the Eucalyptus grandis tree.