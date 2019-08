People on Aug. 16, 2019, in the city of San Sebastian, Spain, observe items included in a charity sale following the completion of shooting on an upcoming Woody Allen film. Proceeds from the sale will go to an organization focused on refugees stranded on the Greek island of Lesbos. EPA-EFE/Gorka Estrada

Woody Allen wraps up filming of new romantic comedy set in Spain

American director Woody Allen on Friday completed shooting on his latest movie, a romantic comedy filmed in Spain and set against the backdrop of this northern city's San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Christoph Waltz and Elena Anaya head up the cast, which also features Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi Lopez and Wallace Shawn.