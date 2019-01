A view on the former Nazi concentration and death camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau on the 74rd anniversary of its liberation in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL

Former prisoners attend the main ceremonies in the so-called Central Sauna building in the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp on the occasion of the 74rd anniversary of its liberation in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL

The monument for the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes during a ceremony on the occasion of the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAKUB KAMINSKI

Former prisoners, their families and invited guests attend the ceremony at the International Monument to the Victims of Fascism to mark the 74rd anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL

Survivors and international delegations from several countries on Sunday commemorated the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camps in Poland, where occupying Nazis murdered more than a million people during World War II.

On this day in 1945, the Red Army soldiers from the Soviet Union opened the gates of hell at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and found one of the most horrifying sights of the 20th century.