Michelin 3-star chef Joan Roca has partnered with Spanish bank BBVA Bancomer to bring the haute cuisine of his restaurant El Celler de Can Roca to the Mayan Riviera, delivering an exclusive culinary tribute to Mexican fare.

The proceeds of the May 8-9 banquets - which will be limited to 200 guests and hosted by Cancun's Moon Palace Hotel - will go to rebuilding schools affected by the earthquakes that shook parts of Mexico on Sept. 7 and 19, 2017.