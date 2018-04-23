Prince William brings son George and daughter Charlotte to St. Mary's Hospital on Monday, April 23, to introduce them to their new baby brother. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton wave to well-wishers as they leave St. Mary's Hospital with their new baby on Monday, April 23. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver

The newborn son of Prince William and Kate Middleton in introduced to the world from the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London on Monday, April 23. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave St. Mary's Hospital with their new baby on Monday, April 23. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver

Prince William and Kate Middleton presented their new baby to the world here Monday just hours after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the couple's third child, a son.

The still-unnamed boy becomes fifth in line to the British throne.