Good people outnumber the bad and serve as pillars of society worldwide, according to multiple Goya Award-winning Spanish actor Javier Camara, who said these unsung heroes fulfill their roles even though their actions at times are drowned out by political noise and violence.

"Spain is filled with good people who underpin this political moment of arguing and screaming and shouting. Colombia is the same ... It's poetic justice to provide cultural spaces for people who've done good things and have tried to do good things," he said in a video interview with Efe coinciding with the presentation in Colombia of the 2020 film "El olvido que seremos" (Memories of My Father).