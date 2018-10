World renowned Spanish soprano Monserrat Caballe poses with the gold medal received from the High Conservatory of Liceo to mark the 50th anniversary of her graduation, in Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2004. EPA/FILE/JULIAN MARTIN

World renowned Spanish soprano Monserrat Caballe addresses a press conference on the show 'The Magic of the Opera' in El Ejido, Andalusia, Spain, May, 19, 2017. EPA/FILE/CARLOS BARBA

World renowned Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe performs during the show 'Gracias Montserrat' at the Madrid Arena pavilion in Madrid, Spain, June 9, 2012. EPA/FILE/VICTOR LERENA

World renowned Spanish soprano Monserrat Caballe performes during the dress rehearsal of Henry VIII at Gran Teatro del Liceo theater in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/FILE/ANDREU DALMAU

World-renowned Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé, who broke the boundaries of classical music by once famously collaborated with rock star Freddie Mercury, died Saturday in a hospital in Barcelona at the age of 85, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

Caballé, who had been in the hospital since the middle of Sept., was considered by many to be one of the great lyric voices of the 20th century and the most universal of Spanish opera singers.