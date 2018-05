Undated photo provided on May 31, 2018 showing a view of Maximo, the cast skeleton of the largest dinosaur discovered to date, at Field Museum, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. EPA-EFE/Chicago's Field Museum

The cast skeleton of the largest dinosaur discovered to date will go on exhibit in a recreation of what would have been its home in present day Argentine Patagonia at Chicago's Field Museum starting June 15.

The 37 m (122 ft) long cast, dubbed Maximo, occupies one third of the museum's Stanley Field Hall and its head pokes out from a balcony 8.54 m (28 ft) high.