A television crew films Fugaku, Japan's new supercomputer, which is illuminated as it is unveiled to the media at Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

A cameraman films Fugaku, Japan's new supercomputer, as it is unveiled to the media at Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Fugaku, Japan's new supercomputer, is illuminated as it is unveiled to the media at Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The Japanese supercomputer Fugaku, recognized as the fastest in the world, began operating at full capacity on Tuesday, according to its creators, who expect it to make valuable contributions in Covid-19 research.

Fugaku was jointly developed by the state-owned Riken scientific institute and by the Japanese technology company Fujitsu. EFE-EPA