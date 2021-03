A person looks at a digital NFT artwork during a press preview at the grand opening of Superchief Gallery NFT, a physical gallery dedicated exclusively to NFT (non-fungible tokens) artwork in New York, USA, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

People look at digital NFT artworks during a press preview at the grand opening of Superchief Gallery NFT, a physical gallery dedicated exclusively to NFT (non-fungible tokens) artwork in New York, USA, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

A man looks at a digital NFT artwork during a press preview at the grand opening of Superchief Gallery NFT, a physical gallery dedicated exclusively to NFT (non-fungible tokens) artwork in New York, USA, 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York City's Superchief Gallery became the first physical space in the world on Thursday to dedicate itself to the exhibition of works in NFT, a digital format that has reached stratospheric popularity in recent months.

"Since we opened our first digital art gallery in Soho back in 2016, Superchief has held the belief that digital-native artwork was an essential art form to include as part of the larger art movement of our era," gallery co-founder Ed Zipco said in a statement. EFE-EPA