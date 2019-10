World's first cyborg: humans should have right to hack own bodies

Artist Neil Harbisson, the first cyborg to be officially recognized by a government, the United Kingdom, said people should have the right to add bio-mechanical parts to their bodies at a science and technology conference on Friday.

The avant-garde artist said he acquired new senses through an implant he sports on his head, an antenna connected to his brain that allows him to perceive colors in the form of sounds.