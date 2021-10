An undated handout photo made available by Twin Catalyst shows the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom at the factory in Sibu, Malaysia (issued 28 October 2021). EPA-EFE/TWIN CATALYST / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Malaysian company claims it has created the world's first unisex condom that, in addition to being able to be worn by all genders, covers more skin area to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

The prophylatic, called Wondaleaf Unisex Condom, was developed by Malaysian gynecologist John Tang and his company Twin Catalyst.