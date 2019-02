Simon Robson, honorary professor of biology at the University of Sydney and Central Queensland University in Australia, with a Wallace's giant bee (Megachile pluto). Global Wildlife Conservation handout/Clay Bolt

One of the first images of a living Wallace's giant bee (Megachile pluto), the world's largest bee, which is approximately four times larger than a European honeybee. Global Wildlife Conservation handout/Clay Bolt

A conservation expedition has rediscovered Wallace's giant bee (Megachile pluto), the world's largest bee, in Indonesia's North Moluccas islands, marking the first scientific documentation of the species since 1981.

"It was absolutely breathtaking to see this 'flying bulldog' of an insect that we weren't sure existed anymore, to have real proof right there in front of us in the wild," Clay Bolt, a natural history photographer specializing in bees, said in a statement on Thursday.