People visit the Logos Hope, the largest floating bookstore in the world, which arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 September 2019. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella (L), buys 20 bibles and distributes them to journalists visiting the Logos Hope, the largest floating bookstore in the world, which arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 September 2019. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The Logos Hope, the largest floating bookstore in the world with a crew of 400 volunteers from 60 nations, opened its doors in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday so that the public can access its collection of more than 5,000 titles.

The vessel offers a wide diversity of subjects, including books on science fiction, classics of literature, cooking, the arts, social sciences, sports, religion and a broad collection of children's books and has brought its titles to more than 1,400 ports and 150 countries around the world.