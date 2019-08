A handout drawing made available by the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2019, shows a reconstruction of the giant parrot Heracles, in the picture dwarfing a bevy of 8 cm high Kuiornis – small New Zealand wrens scuttling about on the forest floor. EPA-EFE/UNSW/ Brian Choo, Flinders University HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The world's largest parrot, which was nearly 1 meter (3.3 feet) tall and weighed around 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds), lived about 19 million years ago in New Zealand – an area renowned for its prehistoric giant birds – according to a study published in Australia on Wednesday.

The extinct bird has been named Heracles inexpectatus, in an allusion to its Herculean myth-like size and strength, the Sydney-based University of New South Wales said in a statement.