Journalists walk through the terminal hall after the launching ceremony for the Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/STAFF

A staff member stands near shops at the terminal hall after the launching ceremony for the Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/STAFF

A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows people attending the launching ceremony for the Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/STAFF

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C, top) speaks during the launching ceremony for the Beijing Daxing International Airport in China, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/STAFF

The world's largest single-terminal airfield became operational Wednesday in China’s capital five days ahead of schedule and four years after construction started in 2015.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the Beijing-Daxing Airport a week before the country marks 70 years since the People's Republic of China was founded, on Oct. 1.