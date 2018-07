Yemenis ride motorbikes past the gate of the ancient walled city of Shibam in Hadramout province, Yemen, July 12, 2018. Yemen's ancient walled city of Shibam is the oldest metropolis in the world to use vertical construction, which dates back to the 16th century. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni vendor sits inside a shop in the ancient walled city of Shibam in Hadramout province, Yemen, July 12, 2018.EFE- EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis drive their vehicles through mud-brick 'skyscrapers' in the ancient walled city of Shibam in Hadramout province, Yemen, July 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Two Yemenis look on as another enters a mud-brick 'skyscraper' in the ancient walled city of Shibam in Hadramout province, Yemen, July 12, 2018. Yemen's ancient walled city of Shibam is the oldest metropolis in the world to use vertical construction, which dates back to the 16th century. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni walks on a mountain overlooking the mud-brick 'skyscrapers' of the ancient walled city of Shibam in Hadramout province, Yemen, July 121, 2018. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni walks through the mud-brick 'skyscrapers' of the ancient walled city of Shibam in Hadramout province, Yemen, July 12, 2018. Yemen's ancient walled city of Shibam is the oldest metropolis in the world to use vertical construction. It was declared a World Cultural Heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1982. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis ride a motorbike past the mud-brick 'skyscrapers' of the ancient walled city of Shibam in Hadramout province, Yemen, July 12, 2018. Yemen's ancient walled city of Shibam is the oldest metropolis in the world to use vertical construction, which dates back to the 16th century. It is famed as the Manhattan of Desert because of its 600 inhabitable mud-built 'skyscrapers' which are seven or eight stories high. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A 16th-century walled city in Yemen remains the World's oldest metropolis to use vertical construction and is famous for its 600 adobe-built medieval skyscrapers, seven or eight stories high, as witnessed by these images released by an EPA photographer.

This EPA image portfolio, released late Thursday, reveals the tall, sun-dried mud brick tower houses rising out of Wadi Hadramaut's cliff edge.