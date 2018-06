(FILE) Puan, the matriarch of the Perth Zoo's Sumatran Orangutan colony, sits in her enclosure at the Perth Zoo, Western Australia, Australia, Oct. 27, 2016 (issued Jun. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/REBECCA GREDLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout photo made available by the Perth Zoo shows Puan, the matriarch of Perth Zoo's Sumatran Orangutan colony, in her enclosure at the Perth Zoo, Western Australia, Australia, Oct. 27, 2016 (issued Jun. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX ASBURY HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Perth Zoo shows Puan, the matriarch of Perth Zoo's Sumatran Orangutan colony, in her enclosure at the Perth Zoo, Western Australia, Australia, Oct. 27, 2016 (issued Jun. 19, 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX ASBURY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

The world's oldest living Sumatran orangutan, Puan, has died at the age of 62, the Perth Zoo in western Australia announced Tuesday.

The female orangutan was believed to have been euthanized Monday by zoo staff after age-related complications had affected her quality of life, according to a statement published on the zoo's website.