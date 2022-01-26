Ozzie, the world's oldest known male gorilla in captivity, chews on a carrot, one of his edible gifts as he celebrates his 52nd birthday at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 26 April 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Ozzie, a western lowland gorilla peers out while picking raisins out of a hard plastic board with holes at ZooAtlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 05 February 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

The world's oldest male gorilla has died at the age of 61, Zoo Atlanta announced on Tuesday.

The gorilla was found dead by his care team, and the cause is not yet known, the zoo said in a statement, adding that staff were "heartbroken."