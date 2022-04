A handout photograph provided by the Fukuoka Prefecture Government shows Kane Tanaka, who was the oldest person in the world until her death on April 19, 2022, at a Fukuoka hospital in Japan in September 2021. EFE/HANDOUT/Fukuoka Prefecture Government

The world's oldest person, Japan's Kane Tanaka, has died at 119 years of age, authorities of Japan's Fukuoka prefecture confirmed to EFE on Monday.

Born on Jan. 2, 1903 in the old village of Wajiro, which is now part of the city of Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, Tanaka died in a hospital in the city on Apr. 19 at the age of 119 years and 108 days.