The world's only known albino orangutan was released Tuesday into a protected forest in Indonesian Borneo, a year and a half after it was found malnourished in a cage.

Alba was released with another female orangutan, Kika, into a national park in Central Kalimantan province, according to Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF), which was in charge of the great ape's rehabilitation.