Dr. Miriam Nogueira on Jan. 31, 2018, attends to Xin Xin, one of two pandas who live at Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo and the only members of their species worldwide that are not owned by the Chinese government. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

A Jan. 31, 2018, photo of Xin Xin, one of two pandas who live at Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo and the only members of their species worldwide that are not owned by the Chinese government. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

It's 10 am and Xin Xin, now 27 years old and 102 kilograms (225 pounds), walks slowly down a corridor to begin her daily training routine.

She is one of two giant pandas at the Mexican capital's Chapultepec Zoo, which is home to the only members of that species worldwide that are not owned by the Chinese government.