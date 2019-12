Victor Rosales of Nicaragua, known as the "Nica Santa Claus" and seen here on Dec. 27, 2019, not only delivers toys to poor children, but, as is evident, has a bed for some poor person who needs it - yet he must be the poorest Santa in the world, never sure of what gifts he'll be able to distribute or when. EFE-EPA/Alberto Gonzalez

If at the North Pole there's a bearded, kindly old Santa Claus with unlimited Christmas gifts to give, in Nicaragua there is the poorest Santa in the world, never sure of what gifts he'll be able to distribute or when.

Victor Rosales, better known as the "Nica Santa Claus," can be seen on one day giving presents to kids on a Nicaraguan island, and on the next delivering a coffin in a poor Managua neighborhood.