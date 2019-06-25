Mexico's Daniela Soto-Innes (c), the winner of Restaurant magazine's World's Best Chef award for 2019, attends the gala on June 25, 2019, in Singapore at which the list of the world's 50 top restaurants was officially announced. EFE-EPA/ Wallace Woon

Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco, with the Mirazur restaurant on the French Rivera, which was selected as the world's best restaurant for 2019 by Restaurant magazine attends the gala on June 25, 2019, in Singapore at which the list of the world's 50 top restaurants was officially announced. EFE-EPA/ Wallace Woon

Spanish chef Jordi Roca attends the gala on June 25, 2019, in Singapore at which Restaurant magazine's list of the world's 50 top restaurants was officially announced. EFE-EPA/ Wallace Woon

The Mirazur restaurant in Menton, France, on the French Riviera, owned by Argentina's Mauro Colagreco, on Tuesday appeared in the No. 1 spot on Restaurant magazine's influential list - The World's 50 Best Restaurants - while Danish chef Rene Redzepi's Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, which has won on four occasions, took second place.

In third place on the list published in Singapore on Tuesday is Basque restaurant Asador Etxebarri, owned by Bittor Arguinzoniz, while Peruvian Virgilio Martinez's Central restaurant in Lima once again occupies sixth place.