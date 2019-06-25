The Mirazur restaurant in Menton, France, on the French Riviera, owned by Argentina's Mauro Colagreco, on Tuesday appeared in the No. 1 spot on Restaurant magazine's influential list - The World's 50 Best Restaurants - while Danish chef Rene Redzepi's Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, which has won on four occasions, took second place.
In third place on the list published in Singapore on Tuesday is Basque restaurant Asador Etxebarri, owned by Bittor Arguinzoniz, while Peruvian Virgilio Martinez's Central restaurant in Lima once again occupies sixth place.