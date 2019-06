The tapa, considered by some to be the epitome of Spanish cuisine and a culinary creation that inspires friends to come together and share small morsels of tasty food accompanied by a drink, is to be celebrated by chefs and enthusiasts worldwide.

Nine years ago, Saborea España launched World Tapas Day as a way to share the mouth-watering Spanish tradition with the whole world by encouraging people to take part in the social event on the third Thursday of June.