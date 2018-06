View of One World Trade Center from the terrace in the 17th floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York, New York, USA, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

View of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum from the terrace in the 17th floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York, New York, USA, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

View of the WTC Transportation Hub Oculus from the terrace in the 17th floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York, New York, USA, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

View of the top of 3 World Trade Center from its terrace on the 17th floor in New York, New York, USA, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The Twin Towers' Ground Zero has starting this Monday a new skyscraper, 3 World Trade Center, which will occupy the vacancy left by the Marriott hotel, destroyed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The project has taken eight years to complete, largely because of the difficulties of finding investors to act as guarantors for the construction. One of the obstacles was finding department stores that would contribute to the expenses of the work.