Pilgrims arrive in Panama City on Jan. 21, 2018, the day before World Youth Day with its meeting of Pope Francis with youths from around the world, the first time this event so important to the Catholic Church has been held in Central America. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Jose Maria Granado, a 20-year-old from the Nicaraguan Caribbean city of Siuna, has traveled 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) by bus in the past 48 hours to see Pope Francis in Panama, where the pontiff will be participating in World Youth Day (WYD), hoping that the head of the Roman Catholic church will tell the world about the situation in Nicaragua.

Granado said he wanted the pope "to tell the world about what's going on in Nicaragua," which was rocked last year by violent protests against President Daniel Ortega.