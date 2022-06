A view on 19 May 2022 of the Palo Seco Thermoelectric Plant in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. EFE/Thais Llorca

A view on 19 May 2022 of electrical infrastructure in poor repair in the historic quarter of San Juan. EFE/ Thais Llorca

The president of Puerto Rico's Electrical and Water Workers Union (UTIER), Angel Figueroa Jaramillo, talks to Efe in San Juan on 1 June 2022. EFE/Alfonso Rodriguez

Puerto Ricans, already grumbling about much higher electricity rates under privatization, are expressing concern that the new operators of the power grid lack the experience and knowledge to cope with the challenges of hurricane season, which began June 1.

Some residents of this United States commonwealth in the Caribbean went months without power after Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico in September 2017 and problems are not uncommon even in fair weather.