A handout photo made available by the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project (MAP) shows what scientists describe as the world's oldest intact shipwreck, which was found by an Anglo-Bulgarian expedition at the bottom of the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/BLACK SEA MARITIME ARCHAEOLOGY PROJECT

The remains of an Ancient Greek trading vessel that sank more than 2,400 years ago – possibly the world's oldest intact shipwreck – have been found near the Bulgarian coast, the research team who discovered it announced on Tuesday.

Experts from the Maritime Archaeological Project, a joint Anglo-Bulgarian venture, located the wreck while surveying an area spanning 2,000 square kilometers (772 square miles) of the Black Sea.