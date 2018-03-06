Photo provided on Mar. 6, 2018 by Paul Allen shows wreckage, including the nameplate from the USS Lexington resting on the floor of the Coral Sea, more than 500 miles off the coast of Australia, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/R/VPetrel

An expedition has found the wreck of the USS Lexington nearly 76 years after the aircraft carrier sank during World War II's Battle of the Coral Sea off the coast of Australia, billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen said Tuesday.

"We've located the USS Lexington after she sank 76 yrs ago. #RVPetrel found the WWII aircraft carrier & planes more than 3000m (×2mi) below Coral Sea near Australia. We remember her brave crew who helped secure 1st strategic US win in the Pacific Theater," Allen said in a Twitter post.