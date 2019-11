Spanish-Chinese moviemaker Jiajie Yu Yan poses during an interview with Efe after his short "Xiao Xian" was preselected for the Goya Awards. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Xiao Xian, a moody and visually arresting short, tells the story of the sexual awakening of a young woman who is seduced by her friend and has become the first movie shot in Mandarin to be preselected for Spain's main national film awards.

Chinese-Spanish director Jiajie Yu Yan describes the short as a dark fairytale that tells the love story between two young second-generation Chinese women in their early 20s living in Madrid.