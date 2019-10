UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay (L) poses with the newly appointed as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador the Mexican actress and Oscar nominated Yalitza Aparicio (R) at UNESCO headquarter in Paris, 04 October 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Yalitza Aparicio assumed her role as a goodwill ambassador for Unesco on Friday with the task of fighting for the integration and rights of indigenous people all over the world on her shoulders.

Aparicio, who became the first indigenous woman to be nominated for an Oscar as Best Actress for her performance in Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma", will hold the position for two years.