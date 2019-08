Japan's Kento Momota prepares to return serve during his men's singles badminton match against Spain's Luis Enrique Peñalver at the 2019 BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Spain's Luis Enrique Peñalver stretches for a backhand during his men's singles badminton match against Japan's Kento Momota at the 2019 BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

India's H.S. Prannoy hits a forehand during his men's singles second-round badminton match against China's Lin Dan at the BWF World Championships, a contest played at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Singapore's Yeo Jia Min hits a net shot during her women's singles badminton match against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi at the 2019 BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi stretches for a forehand during her women's singles badminton match against Singapore's Yeo Jia Min at the 2019 BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Japanese world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi lost her opening women's singles match at the 2019 BWF World Championships, falling to Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-14, 21-18 here Tuesday in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Yamaguchi appeared to still be struggling with a recent hip injury and at times seemed hesitant to make a full stretch to retrieve the shuttle.