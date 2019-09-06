The Yamnaya, the tribe from the Asian steppes who - after conquering Europe - arrived at the Iberian Peninsula and replaced the prehistoric Iberian genome there some 5,000 years ago, later advanced through Asia and into the Indian subcontinent, a huge geographic area where they not only left their genetic imprint but also their language and culture.

The incredible history of this nomadic people from the steppes between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea - in modern-day Russia - has been reconstructed in several studies by two well-known geneticists: David Reich of Harvard Medical School and Carles Lalueza-Fox, with Barcelona's Institute of Evolutionary Biology.