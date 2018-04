A girl participates in the opening ceremony of the Thingyan water festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Karen people perform a traditional dance during the opening ceremony of the Thingyan water festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Mon people participate in the opening ceremony of the Thingyan water festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A Buddhist monk collects morning alms during the first day of Thingyan water festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

People participate in the first day of Thingyan water festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Girls participate in the opening ceremony of the Thingyan water festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Yangon residents made a splash on the first day of Myanmar's New Year festival on Friday with revelers taking to the streets for water fights and entertainment.

Thingyan is celebrated by the splashing of water and throwing of powder as symbols of cleansing and to wash away sins of the past year. Similar festivals are also celebrated in other Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.