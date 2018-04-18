Yazidi girls, who were allegedly used by Islamic State (IS) militants as sex slaves, wear traditional clothing as they visit the Lalish to pray for Yazidi girl Zairo Khider, who committed suicide during her detention by IS during their control over the outskirts of Sinjar town in 2014, during a ceremony to celebrate the Yazidi New Year at Lalish temple in Shekhan town near Dohuk, northern Iraq, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

Yazidi girls and boys clad in traditional clothing visited the grave of a Yazidi girl who committed suicide during her detention by Islamic State terror organization when it controlled the outskirts of Sinjar town in northern Iraq in 2014, an epa correspondent reported Wednesday.

The epa photojournalist spent time with the young girls and boys, who were also allegedly used by IS militants as slaves, as they took part in the ceremony Tuesday at Zairo Khider's resting place at the Lalish temple in Shekhan town, near the city of Dohuk in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region.