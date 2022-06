US band 'Yeah Yeah Yeahs' singer Karen Lee Orzolek performs on stage, during the Primavera Sound Festival concert at the Parque del Forum, in Barcelona, Spain, 11 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Star performances, such as those by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix and Tame Impala, outstripped even the energy of the crowd and turned the final night of two-weekend Primavera Sound Barcelona into one of the biggest of the festival.

At the Parc del Fòrum on Saturday, the music festival welcomed huge crowds and despite the park's expanse, it was sometimes difficult to keep up with the bands on various stages.