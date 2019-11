British artist Steve McQueen's work "Year 3" during a press preview at Tate Britain in London, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

British artist Steve McQueen (C) poses with pupils from Tyssen Community School in front of his work "Year 3" during a press preview at Tate Britain in London, 11 November 2019.EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Steve McQueen has captured a snapshot of London society by photographing 76,146 children for one of the world's most ambitious photography projects.

Every Year 3 pupil in the UK capital was invited to join a collective portrait for a show that launched on Monday at the Tate Britain.