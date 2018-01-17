The death toll from yellow fever in Brazil's second-largest state, Minas Gerais, and the one most affected by the disease, now stands at 15 among 22 confirmed cases, according to a report released Wednesday by the regional health secretariat.

The number of fatalities from the virus in Minas Gerais to date is more than double the seven listed there in the bulletin released on Tuesday by the Health Ministry, which acknowledged 20 deaths among 35 confirmed cases nationwide from July 2017 through Jan. 14, 2018, with another 11 dead in Sao Paulo and one each in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia.