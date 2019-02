Yemeni doctor (R) Faisal Al-Babli, head of children department at Al-Thawra Hospital, and an another doctor check up the case of a two-headed newborn boy (C) inside an incubator at the neonatal intensive care unit of Al-Thawra hospital, in Sana'a, Yemen, Feb. 3. 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni doctor uses a mobile phone to take photos of a two-headed newborn boy, Abdul-Khaliq (R) and Abdul-Rahim (L), inside an incubator at the neonatal intensive care unit of Al-Thawra hospital, in Sana'a, Yemen, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni doctor Faisal Al-Babli, head of children department at Al-Thawra Hospital, checks up a two-headed newborn boy inside an incubator at the neonatal intensive care unit of at Al-Thawra hospital, in Sana'a, Yemen, Fed. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni medic checks up on a two-headed newborn boys, Abdul-Khaliq (R) and Abdul-Rahim (L),inside an incubator at the neonatal intensive care unit of Al-Thawra hospital, in Sana'a, Yemen, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni woman has given birth to twins conjoined from the neck down whose rare and complicated medical predicament requires treatment abroad, doctors in charge of the case at a Sana'a hospital said.

Born to a Yemeni couple who live in a rural community on the outskirts of Yemen's capital, the twins, whose condition is known as parapagus dicephalus – a rare defect with a low survival rate – were in deteriorating health, doctors added, epa-efe said Monday.