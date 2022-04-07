The sound of sewing machines mixes with the conversations among students at the workshop school of Dominican fashion designer Martin Polanco, a space where young, low-income people can design for themselves a future in the world of fashion.

The creator, who made a name for himself in New York and has a loyal clientele, launched his altruistic initiative a year and eight months ago in Santo Domingo Este so that young people from humble origins, as he once was, can create productive futures for themselves stitch by stitch.