Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Photo taken Jan. 6, 2020, showing Andrea Gonzalez posing after an interview with EFE in Tlajomulco, Mexico, in which she discussed being selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program and take part in a NASA training program. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

After almost losing her life some months ago, Andrea Gonzalez has fulfilled her dream of joining the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and showing that Mexican women are able to work on very significant projects.

Gonzalez told EFE that she had dreamed of being an astronaut and being in NASA since she was a little girl, and she finally fulfilled that dream in late 2019 when she was selected by the Mexican Space Agency for The International Air and Space Program.