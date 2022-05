A view on 4 May 2022 of inmates who participated in an art workshop at Qalauma prison in Viacha, Bolivia. EFE/ Martín Alipaz

Inmates at Bolivia's Qalauma prison for youthful offenders have come to know the potential of art as a medium to express feelings they can't put into words and a way of acquiring skills that will boost their chances of success when they return to the world.

Works produced by some 40 inmates who took part in the two-week "paint brushes of Qalauma" workshop were shown in an exhibition at the facility in Viacha, about 30 km (19 mi) from La Paz.