A group of young Salvadorans protest against the implementation of bitcoin as an exchange currency and denounced political persecution against critics of the Government in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A man holds a placard witch reads 'No to Bitcoin' during a protest against a law to the Bitcoin implementation in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A group of young Salvadorans protested on Wednesday against the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender and denounced political persecution against people critical of the government of President Nayib Bukele.

The protesters, who gathered around San Salvador's constitution monument, condemned the arrest of Mario Gómez, a computer and cryptocurrency specialist who has been critical of the recently passed Bitcoin Law in the country, for financial fraud.