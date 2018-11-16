The president of the Zara clothing empire, Pablo Isla, arrives on Nov. 16, 2018, at the cocktail for the wedding of Zara heiress Marta Ortega and Carlos Torretta, son of the prestigious Argentine designer Roberto Torretta. EFE-EPA/Zipi

Marta Ortega (l.), heiress of the Spanish clothing empire Zara, and Carlos Torretta, son of the prestigious Argentine designer Roberto Torretta, arrive on Nov. 16, 2018, at the cocktail for their wedding in La Coruña, Spain. EFE-EPA/Cabalar

Marta Ortega, heiress of the Spanish clothing empire Zara, and Carlos Torretta, son of the prestigious Argentine designer Roberto Torretta, were married Friday in an intimate ceremony at the Ortega family home in this northwestern Spanish city.

The bride's father, Amancio Ortega, is the founder of the Inditex fashion group, whose brands include Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka and Massimo Dutti. Forbes magazine lists him as the sixth-wealthiest person in the world, with a fortune calculated at $70 billion.