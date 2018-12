The Zayed Sustainability Prize, which recognizes innovation in clean energy throughout the world, has enabled thousands of people in communities of Bolivia to receive electricity through a solar-lantern school project, recently awarded with this prestigious and international recognition. La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA- EFE/The Zayed prize/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Courtesy image of Zayed Sustainability Prize showing Katsumi Bani (L), one of the coordinators of the project, who told EFE Friday that Sacred Heart Education Unit 4 in San Juan, a city of roughly 10,000 people in Santa Cruz province, was selected as the Latin American platform for Guiding Light. La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA- EFE/The Zayed prize/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Courtesy image of Zayed Sustainability Prize showing two children from the communities awarded with the prize of $100,000 and 2,000 solar lanterns. La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA- EFE/The Zayed prize/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A program launched under the auspices of the UAE's Zayed Sustainability Prize is bringing electricity to some 3,000 residents of a rural area in eastern Bolivia.

The Zayed prize, which takes its name from the ruling dynasty of the United Arab Emirates, was established in 2008 to recognize "innovative sustainable solutions.