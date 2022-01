Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who left Vietnam in 1966 and is living in France, greets followera as he arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 19 May 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Buddhist leader Thich Nhat Hanh leads a prayer session at a pagoda in Soc Son, 60 kilometers outside Hanoi, Vietnam, 20 April, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who left Vietnam in 1966 and is living in France, (C) joins the chanting after the morning alms of the Thai traditional New Year on the Songkran Festival, as part of the Family Retreat event in Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand, 15 April 2017 (Issued 18 April 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who left Vietnam in 1966 and is living in France, arrives for the opening of the exhibition 'Calligraphic Meditation, The Mindful Art of Thich Nhat Hanh' at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 April 2013 (reissued 21 January 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Revered Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh died on Saturday at the age of 95 in his home city of Hue, Vietnam.

"Our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple ... at 00:00hrs on 22nd January," announced his Zen teaching organization, the International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism.